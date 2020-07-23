McMahon Plans Second Run For Plymouth & Barnstable State Senate

SANDWICH – It’s round two in the race for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat.

Bourne attorney Jay McMahon announced his candidacy in front of his supporters along the Cape Cod Canal in Sandwich on Tuesday afternoon.

The Republican lost in May’s special election to Falmouth Select Board member Susan Moran, but said that he is still determined to win the seat.

“We need government officials who understand how to protect us and still run the economy,” said McMahon.

“We don’t have that yet, but I will be your voice to do that.”

The Plymouth & Barnstable District includes Pembroke, Plymouth, Falmouth, Bourne, Sandwich and Kingston.

In his address, McMahon said that Senator Moran has let the constituents in her district down during her short tenure after she voted for taxes and the police reform bill.

“This so called police reform bill is the worst bill to come out of the Massachusetts State Senate and if I was there, everybody in the room would’ve known, we need public hearings and it would’ve died in those public hearings,” said McMahon.

Moran filled the seat left vacant by former State Senator Vinny deMacedo, who resigned last year.

Both will face each other in the general election on November 3 for the full two-year term.