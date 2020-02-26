McMahon Receives Endorsement from State Rep. DeCoste

BOURNE – Jay McMahon’s Plymouth & Barnstable District State Senate run has received an endorsement from 5th Plymouth District State Representative David DeCoste.

McMahon is a Bourne attorney who faces Jesse Brown in the Republican primary.

DeCoste said he is proud to endorse McMahon for the seat.

“There is a huge push at the State House to increase our gas taxes,” DeCoste said. “I need help in the Senate to stop these proposals.”

DeCoste has filed legislation that would prohibit the state from participating in the Transportation Climate Initiative gas tax increase.

McMahon is the only candidate who has committed to co-sponsoring the legislation.

“I know that Jay McMahon will be a leader for the taxpayers,” DeCoste said. “Like me, he knows the taxpayers should not be treated like an ATM for Beacon Hill.”

The special election primary is Tuesday, March 3.

Vinny deMacedo left the seat vacant in November when he accepted a position with Bridgewater State University.

Democrats seeking their party’s nomination are Rebecca Coletta, John Mahoney Jr., Thomas Moakley, Susan Moran and Stephen Michael Palmer.