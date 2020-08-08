McMahon Ready for Second Run for Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate

SANDWICH – As the general election approaches, Bourne attorney Jay McMahon will be running against State Senator Susan Moran for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat.

The district includes Pembroke, Plymouth, Falmouth, Bourne, Sandwich and Kingston.

After winning the special election in May, Moran filled the seat left vacant by former State Senator Vinny deMacedo, who resigned last year for a job at Bridgewater State University.

McMahon said that he is still determined to win the seat in the general election on November 3.

“We’re working hard. We’re doing literature drops, we’re doing a heavy presence on social media. We’re calling people on the phone, because if you go door to door while the pandemic is still going, people kind of shy away,” said McMahon.

McMahon said that his campaign focus has been on smaller, socially-distanced groups to cut down on any possible spread of COVID-19.

According to McMahon, he is rebounding and learning from the special election and how to campaign during the pandemic.

“I ran for the special election, and then we got caught up with COVID, mail-in ballots and all kinds of stuff. I thought to myself; analyze it, figure it out, and make sure the messages gets to the voters that need to hear it. People who have a reverence for God, an honor for family and who love this country,” said McMahon.

McMahon criticized recent moves by the state senate, such as the Safe Communities Act and Police Reform Bill, and said that he would make changes.

“There’s a problem on Beacon Hill. For some reason or another, they don’t like public safety, they don’t like the police, they don’t like firefighters, and they don’t like first responders,” said McMahon.

McMahon said that he will be more supportive of public safety agencies like the police than Moran.

He was also critical of the state’s choice on which businesses and organizations have been labelled essential and nonessential, such as liquor stores remaining open while churches and gun stores were deemed nonessential.

“We can’t just throw the Constitution out the window because of COVID-19, but what we can do is practice reasonable and preventative protocol,” said McMahon.

“You have got to look at the data, but you also have to look at the economy, because once a business goes belly-up, it’s over. And we’ve got businesses right now that are on life-support,” said McMahon.

The general election will be held November 3.