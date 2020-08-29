Mecenas Says Frontline Experience Would Help Him as State Representative

BARNSTABLE – Frontline worker and mental health clinician Michael Mecenas said his experience with the pandemic and desire to help the community lead to his write-in campaign to appear on the Democratic Primary ballot on September 1.

Mecenas announced his campaign for the 2nd Barnstable district seat in late April.

Mecenas has worked at both Boston Medical Center and Cape Cod Healthcare as a medical interpreter, as well as volunteered as a medical interpreter for the Visiting Nurses Association, American Red Cross, and various houses of worship.

Mecenas said that his time as a frontline worker has given him a unique perspective on how best to serve the region.

“A lot of people are hurting with this pandemic. I just want to be a part of the solution. I’ve seen a lot of wrong things and I want to stand up for what’s right,” said Mecenas.

“It’s time for me to really stand up and be a part of the solution for my community.”

Mecenas said that as state representative he will focus on affordable housing, an issue that has grown in prevalence with the pandemic.

Other focuses of his campaign include support for the immigrant population on the Cape, ensuring quality of life for seniors, alleviating homelessness, expanding environmental protection as well as educational resources.

Mecenas said he would act as an extension of the community as representative.

“There is no such thing as running a village by yourself. It takes a village,” said Mecenas.

“I am pledging to listen, learn and lead my community in the best ways possible.”

Kip Diggs is also running as a write-in candidate for the Democratic nomination.

One of those two will face incumbent 2nd Barnstable District state Rep. William Crocker, R-Centerville in November.