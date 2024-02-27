Yarmouth to Provide Update on Bayview Bogs Restoration

YARMOUTH – An update will be provided this week on the Bayview Bogs Restoration Project in Yarmouth.

The Cape Cod Conservation District partnered with Cape Cod Hospital and the Mass Division of Ecological Restoration to restore healthy, self-sustaining wetlands at the former commercial cranberry bog site, totalling 89 acres, located across the street from the hospital which purchased the property in 1974.

Cranberry bog farming occurred at the site for nearly 200 years until 1997, when commercial activities ceased under a consent order with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The project is still in the assessment phase, with any potential construction years away.

According to a background and baseline assessment that was published in January, the growth of new trees, shrubs and invasive species are blocking views instead of the previous sweeping views afforded by the bogs.

The meeting will take place at the Yarmouth DPW building on Town Brook Road Thursday at 5 p.m. It will be accessible via Zoom. Input is being welcomed from groups such as the Hyannis Park Civic Association.

