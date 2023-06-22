First Steps Taken for Bayview Bogs Restoration Project

YARMOUTH – The first steps for the Bayview Bogs Wetland Restoration Project, have been taken as the initial data collection and assessment phase is under way.

Plans for the project are to bring 89 acres of abandoned commercial cranberry bogs, situated off of Bayview Road in West Yarmouth, back to its natural state.

During these first steps the Cape Cod Conservation District (CCCD) has contracted the Horsley Witten Group to perform a hydrologic study to understand surface and groundwater flow in the bog system.

Another part of the beginning phases is the CCCD contracting with Ilex Environmental, Inc. to support background data gathering to understand the site’s history and context within the landscape.

Designated a Priority Project in 2022 by the Massachusetts Division of Ecological Restoration (DER), a grant of $400,000 was awarded to the CCCD for studies, designs, and permitting.

The grant also provides support for community outreach and engagement through the grant period.

As for the next steps after the assessment phase, CCCD board chair Mark Forest says the plans include restoration options and discussions, obtaining input and consensus from all stakeholders, and development of a restoration plan.

For more information on the Bayview Bogs Wetland Restoration Project visit their website.

