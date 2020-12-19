Memorial for Homeless Persons to be Held Monday

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Council of Churches is inviting residents to honor the lives of those who have experienced homelessness on Monday, December 21.

Typically, an interfaith memorial service is held during the longest night of the year as a way for people to come together and to work towards creating a world without homelessness.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, plans have changed.

Residents will be able to walk a path of remembrance and contemplation along the Hyannis Village Green, filled with signs created by students from St. John Paul II High School with the names of local people who have passed away in the past year.

Virtual messages and services will also be held throughout the day.

