Memorial Service Honors Those Facing Homelessness

HYANNIS – As colder temperatures set in and holidays approach, a memorial service will be held December 21 to celebrate the lives of homeless individuals who died in 2023.

Organizers said they hope the service will help reduce stigma surrounding homeless individuals, who statistically face reduced overall lifespans, mental health challenges and other negative health outcomes.

They added that it is also an opportunity to highlight local resources for those facing homelessness.

Participants will include the Barnstable Police Department, Housing Assistance Corporation, and Champ Homes.

The service will take place at 5 pm at the First Baptist Church on Main Street Hyannis. Food will follow.