You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Milestone Approaching for Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement

Milestone Approaching for Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement

July 27, 2023

SANDWICH – Contractors are approaching the next milestone for the $3.2 million Sandwich Boardwalk replacement project.

Testing will begin next week to determine where to place structural pylons that will support the rest of the project.

Though much of the boardwalk is closed while construction continues, the portion from Boardwalk Road to the Mill Creek Bridge will remain open through the summer season. 

Accessibility is limited, however, as the portion of the parking lot closest to the boardwalk will be cordoned off through most of the project.

Donated planks from the original structure are being collected and more information on having them returned to the original owners will come at a later date.

ACK marine is the contractor for the project.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 