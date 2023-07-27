Milestone Approaching for Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement

SANDWICH – Contractors are approaching the next milestone for the $3.2 million Sandwich Boardwalk replacement project.

Testing will begin next week to determine where to place structural pylons that will support the rest of the project.

Though much of the boardwalk is closed while construction continues, the portion from Boardwalk Road to the Mill Creek Bridge will remain open through the summer season.

Accessibility is limited, however, as the portion of the parking lot closest to the boardwalk will be cordoned off through most of the project.

Donated planks from the original structure are being collected and more information on having them returned to the original owners will come at a later date.

ACK marine is the contractor for the project.