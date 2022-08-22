You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Modest Drop in State Unemployment Rate

Modest Drop in State Unemployment Rate

August 22, 2022

HYANNIS – Recent numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a small drop in the unemployment rate for Massachusetts last month.

The jobless rate for July dropped to 3.5%, down from 3.7% in June.

Last month’s unemployment rate was the same as the national rate.

The state estimated that 13,500 jobs were gained in the month of July.

Government had the largest growth with 12,800 jobs.

The private sectors that saw the biggest gains were Professional and Business Services with 5,500 jobs and Education and Health Services, which saw 5,200 jobs gained.

Leisure and Hospitality lost 12,300 jobs over the course of July. The fields of Trade, Transportation, and Utilities lost 1,200 jobs in the same period.

The total labor force for Massachusetts is projected to be 3,765,000.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

