Monomoy Regional High Receives High Praise From AP College Board

CHATHAM – Monomoy Regional High School has earned a place on the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for the 2023-2024 school year, meeting the criteria for Gold Status in numerous categories.

The AP Honor Roll recognizes schools that have done outstanding work bringing more students into AP, or college-level courses, and setting them up for college success, with Monomoy reaching its highest marks in College Culture, College Credit, and College Optimization.

The school also received the AP Access Award, recognizing schools encouraging more low-income and minority students to take AP courses.

“These accomplishments would not be possible without the support of administration and our highly dedicated and talented instructors,” said MRHS AP Coordinator Jonathan Bennett. “Special accolades go to our students, who challenged themselves with the most rigorous coursework available to them at MRHS.”

Studies have shown students who take AP courses are more likely to attend college, with early exposure to college-level work helping to create an ambitious culture among students during their formative high school years.

“I’m incredibly proud of our continued commitment to prioritizing access to rigorous and higher-level learning opportunities for all of our students,” said MHRS Principal Jennifer Police. “It is quite impressive that 80% of our senior class has experienced at least one AP course during their high school journey.”

“This honor from the College Board recognizes and celebrates that commitment,” she said.