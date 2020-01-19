Monomoy Regional Senior Wins Superintendents Award

HARWICH–Monomoy Regional High School senior Sage Barnes was recently presented with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Award for Academic Excellence.

The award is given to a senior who has set themselves apart during their high school career in the pursuit of excellence, in and out of the classroom.

Monomoy Regional Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter lauded Barnes’ passion for learning. She was recognized as a National Merit Scholar for her performance on the PSAT/NMSQT and was named as a James Otis Scholar by the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Barnes was credited for her commitment to extracurricular activities, such as the school’s jazz band, ladies a cappella group, and productions of plays and musicals.

Barnes’ community efforts in raising money for muscular dystrophy research were also commended.

Barnes was presented with the award at a meeting of the Monomoy Regional School Committee.