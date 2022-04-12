You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Multiple Osterville Roads to Undergo Chipseal Work

April 12, 2022

OSTERVILLE – Crews will be conducting chipseal overlay work along multiple roads in Osterville through the end of May.

Blossom Avenue, Cedar Lane, Center Street, Hinckley Circle, Linden Lane, Oak Lane, Oak Ridge Road, Pine Lane, and South Street will be receiving road work during this period. Crews are expected to work Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Current estimates show that the work is scheduled to be done by May 27.

Through traffic will be maintained, and police details will be on hand if there are any lane closures. With that, drivers are still encouraged to seek alternate routes.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


