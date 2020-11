NANTUCKET – The drive-through flu shot clinic at Nantucket Cottage Hospital will be ending on November 20.

As the state’s deadline for required vaccinations approaches, the hospital is encouraging island residents to take advantage of the service. Additional indoor flu shot clinics could be held by NCH in the future, although nothing has been confirmed.

For the time being, the drive-through clinic is open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.