Nantucket Historical Association Investing To Renovate Historical Properties

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Historical Association (NHA) has announced that it is undergoing a major investment project to improve its portfolio of Historic Properties and its campus with an infusion of $2 million in grant funding over the next year.

The project will include both aesthetic and practical renovations including the replacement of the Whaling Museum’s Candle Factory’s roof and installation of a handicap lift in the factory’s interior, as well as new fencing at the Thomas Macy House, sewer updates at the Research Library and Quaker Meeting House, and security and fire protection at Hadwen House.

Sewer work at the Research Library will see the removal of an iconic sycamore tree in front of the meeting house due to its recent designation as a hazard by a pair of expert arborists.

Following its removal, a new tree will be planted in honor of the one replaced.

“The NHA is grateful to its loyal contributors, its generous grant funders, and members of the HDC staff who have enabled us to take on this initiative to enhance the stewardship of our properties and preserve the island’s heritage for future generations,” said Sarah Blount, Chair of the NHA’s Housing and Property Committee.

The NHA will continue to provide updates as work is underway.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter