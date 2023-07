NANTUCKET – A Nantucket home has sold for a record-setting $38 million.

The figure is down from the original asking price of $56 million.

The property on Berkley Avenue nearby Nantucket Harbor sold late last month, breaking local records for the largest sale of a single residential home.

The estate has been up for sale since July 1 of last year, and was originally purchased for $16 million, according to assessing records.