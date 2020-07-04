Nantucket Whaling Mueseum To Reopen

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Historical Association is officially reopening the doors at the Whaling Museum.

The NHA will be hosting an extended two-day “members” preview on Saturday, July 11th, and doors will open to the public on Monday, July 13th.

To ensure social distancing, capacity will be limited to 10 percent.

Other changes to the museum include a self-guided audio tour available through personal devices, and a yellow cobblestone road to guide visitors through the entire museum.

The NHA Historic Properties will remain closed, but the museum reminds islanders and visitors alike to enjoy the beautiful gardens of Hayden House and Greater Light, or the open spaces by the Old Mill and Oldest House during daylight hours.

The museum operation hours will be 8 a.m.-to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday.