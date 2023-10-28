National First Responders Day Saturday

BARNSTABLE – National First Responders Day takes place on Saturday, October 28, and First Responder Children’s Foundation is urging citizens and organizations everywhere to help honor first responders across the country for their bravery and sacrifices.

First enacted by the U.S. Congress in 2019, National First Responders Day is an opportunity to thank local public safety officers, firefighters, nurses, EMTs and other first responder professionals across America who answer the call of service in their communities.

The FRCF says celebrating National First Responders Day is not only a great way to show appreciation for first responders, but it is also a great way to give back to the community by supporting local heroes through volunteer programs or donations.