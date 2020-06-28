National Marine Life Center Keeps Running During Pandemic

BOURNE – The National Marine Life Center has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The center, which has continued to work with reduced staff through the entire quarantine is considered an essential business since they take care of endangered animals.

The NMLC has also been running several virtual programs through their Facebook page, and on Instagram and YouTube.

“In this challenging times it’s so important to reach out, and we love being able to connect with people virtually, we love that they find our programs meaningful,” said Executive Director Kathy Zagzebski.

The center is also hosting virtual trivia nights on Friday nights on their website.

The National Marine Center would also like to remind the public that we are currently in harbor seal pupping season, and that it is important to keep your distance from the pups if you see one on the beach or other coastal areas.

“Please remember social distancing is a must for marine animals a hundred percent of the time, and not just six feet,” said Zagzebski.

Maintaining a distance of 150 feet from seal pups is important because mother seals will abandon their pups if they get scared off by humans.