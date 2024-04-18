You are here: Home / NewsCenter / National Seashore Announces Spring Infrastructure Projects

National Seashore Announces Spring Infrastructure Projects

April 18, 2024

TRURO – The Cape Cod National Seashore has announced a series of construction projects scheduled this spring aimed at improving visitor safety and park infrastructure within the seashore.

Work will be done to replace the aging beach access staircase at Marconi Beach, as well as fee booths at Race Point Beach and Head of the Meadow Beach and aging vault toilets at Herring Cove Beach and the Beech Forest and Great Island Trails.

Repaving will be performed at the Pilgrim Heights and Head of Meadow Beach parking areas and Old Dewline Road.

Workers will begin to replace over 1,000 park signs to reflect updated National Park Service sign standards, with a break during July and August to accommodate the busy summer season.

During the summer, the Captain Penniman barn will undergo structural renovations to ensure its safety and stability for future visitors.

For daily park updates, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 