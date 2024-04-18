National Seashore Announces Spring Infrastructure Projects

TRURO – The Cape Cod National Seashore has announced a series of construction projects scheduled this spring aimed at improving visitor safety and park infrastructure within the seashore.

Work will be done to replace the aging beach access staircase at Marconi Beach, as well as fee booths at Race Point Beach and Head of the Meadow Beach and aging vault toilets at Herring Cove Beach and the Beech Forest and Great Island Trails.

Repaving will be performed at the Pilgrim Heights and Head of Meadow Beach parking areas and Old Dewline Road.

Workers will begin to replace over 1,000 park signs to reflect updated National Park Service sign standards, with a break during July and August to accommodate the busy summer season.

During the summer, the Captain Penniman barn will undergo structural renovations to ensure its safety and stability for future visitors.

