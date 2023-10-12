Nauset High School Renovation Faces Unforseen Costs

EASTHAM – Surprise challenges related to old construction have raised costs for the Nauset Regional High School renovation project by about $1.3 million dollars.

Already approved funds are expected to be able to cover the costs without issue, which are the result of windows in need of replacement, foundation problems, and asbestos in the building’s exterior.

It isn’t the first surprise cost for the project, which has already had to go before voters in the school district twice for additional funds due to supply chain issues and rising economic inflation.

The last vote by residents in Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans and Brewster approved an additional $38 million in January.

The money brings the total expected cost of the project up to about $170 million dollars, with the state providing about $43 million.

The project is anticipated to be finished by the end of 2025.