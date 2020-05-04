Late Night TV Personality to Host 42nd Annual “Possible Dreams”

OAK BLUFFS – MV Community Services has announced that Seth Meyers will host the 42nd annual “Possible Dreams,” which will take place virtually in July.

As the agency’s largest annual fundraiser, “Possible Dreams” benefits the six core programs of MVCS that serve one in three Islanders every year.

Since its inception, “Possible Dreams” has raised over $8 million for MVCS.

This event celebrates MV Community Services’ work in the community and unveils new projects to come.

This year’s event will be hosted by Seth Meyers, a summer resident and host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the great Island tradition that is Possible Dreams,” said Meyers.

“MV Community Services is truly dedicated to committing its unique experience, expertise and compassion to help our entire Vineyard community be as vibrant, strong and healthy as it can be. Possible Dreams will be a great way to support that mission and to come together and celebrate their work.”

This year’s “Possible Dreams” boasts an online auction and 10 live auction Dreams, as well as the auction of license plate MV1.

“Possible Dreams is an inspiring and fun-filled event to help raise funds for the innovative MVCS programs that support our unique Island community,” said Julie Fay, MVCS Executive Director.

“The staff, board of directors, and many generous volunteers have been working hard to transition this event to an online setting. And with Seth’s participation, we know this will be the best event yet.”

The event is set to take place virtually on Sunday, July 26th.

For information on tickets, sponsorship and more, click here.