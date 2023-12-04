New AAA Study Finds Drivers Admitting to Risky Driving Behaviors

BARNSTABLE – More drivers are admitting to risky driving behaviors, according to AAA, in an annual study run to find the habits of those behind the wheel.

The report, done by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, grouped drivers into six categories by analyzing patterns of self-reported risky driving behaviors, and just over four in ten respondents were classified as “Safe Drivers.”

Approximately six out of ten drivers admitted to engaging in a variety of unsafe actions in the past 30 days, led by speeding, aggressive driving, and distracted driving.

“Americans continue to put themselves, and others on the road, in needless danger by speeding,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast Senior Spokesperson.

“Alarmingly, relatively few people view speeding as dangerous despite decades of evidence that shows faster speeds lead to more crashes, more deaths, and more severe injuries,” Shieldrop said.

AAA officials say the findings for speeding were particularly alarming, given that fewer drivers perceive speeding as dangerous, and more drivers admit to engaging in speeding.

According to the latest Traffic Safety Culture Index report, the six driver profiles identified and their percentages are Safe Drivers with 41.2%, Speeding Drivers at 22.7%, Aggressive Drivers 17.3%, Distracted Drivers 15%, Most Dangerous Drivers 2.4%, and Impaired Drivers 1.3%.

The survey also asked drivers about their perceived level of danger for various driving behaviors.

With the exception of speeding, most drivers perceived unsafe driving behaviors as very or extremely dangerous, and yet, many admitted to doing these behaviors at least once in the past month.