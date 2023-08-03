Monomoy School District Names New Director of Curriculum

HARWICH – Dr. Robin Millen has been named as the new Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for the Monomoy Regional School District.

Millen returns to Monomoy following the departure of Dr. Marc Smith, who moved into a Superintendent position in another district.

“I am thrilled to welcome Robin back to the Monomoy team as our Director of Curriculum,” said Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter.

“The hiring committee was impressed with her background, experience, and passion, and was united in the decision that she was the best candidate for this role. I am confident that her transition back to Monomoy will be seamless. She brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm for providing our students with a wide range of educational opportunities, as well as commitment to deeper learning,” Carpenter said.

Prior to her new role, Millen was the Director of Curriculum for the Nauset Regional School District, before that she was principal of Chatham Elementary School from 2016 through 2021.

She has also served as Assistant Principal of Harwich Elementary School, and was a classroom teacher in grades three through six for a number of years in Connecticut.

Millen holds a master’s degree in science education from the University of New Haven and earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Johnson & Wales University.

One of twelve individuals who applied for the position, Millen was deemed one of four highly qualified candidates before ultimately being chosen for the position by the hiring committee.

