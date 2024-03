CHATHAM – Monomoy Middle School is looking at $2.5 million in repairs according to town officials.

An article on the town meeting warrants of both Harwich and Chatham will seek the necessary funds for replacing siding and trim at the school on Crowell Road.

Harwich would cover about three-quarters of the bill and Chatham the rest, based on enrollment.

School officials said the repairs are important for preventing water damage.