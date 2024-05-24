You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Scientists Spot First Great White Sharks of 2024 Season

May 24, 2024

CHATHAM – Scientists have spotted the first great white shark of the 2024 season. New England Aquarium Scientist John Chisolm documented a pair of sharks swimming off Monomoy Island.

President and Co-Founder of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Cynthia Wigren says it’s right on time with the waters warming.

“The return of white sharks is a sure sign of summer’s approach on Cape Cod. Citizen scientists play a crucial role in the Conservancy’s mission to educate the community and improve public safety, and we rely upon and value their sighting data reported through our Sharktivity app,” said Cynthia Wigren, President and Co-Founder of AWSC.

She says that more sharks are on the way, and beach goers should report sightings to the Conservancy, as well as utilize their Sharktivity app to see the location of tagged sharks.

