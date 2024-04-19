Erosion Felt Across Cape as Sandwich Beach Trail Sees Closures

SANDWICH – Erosion is taking its toll on Cape Cod. Just after the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge visitors center on Morris Island in Chatham was demolished due to encroaching seas, the sandy trail to Town Neck Beach on the other side of the Cape in Sandwich is also seeing limited access.

The town’s recreation department said in a social media post that both the sand pathway and stairway are closed due to sand refurbishment projects and erosion after recent storms and that they are working on creating a safe entrance as warmer weather approach.

Barnstable County Dredge Director Ken Cirillo says it’s a trend growing across Cape.

“It’s everywhere. No doubt. We’ve seen this over the last couple years, I think this year everybody believes it’s a much more severe impact,” said Cirillo.

He added that they’re fighting erosion from December storms across the south side of Cape Cod, including in Falmouth.

Sandwich’s historic boardwalk is also still undergoing reconstruction after getting demolished in a strong storm in 2022. Town officials said the boardwalk is expected to be open by the summer.