New England Aquarium Seeks Applicants for Fellowship

HYANNIS – The New England Aquarium is seeking applicants for a far-reaching fellowship program that helps ocean health and safeguards marine species.

The Marine Conservation Action Fund (MCAF) has supported almost 200 projects in more than 60 countries that protect species like hammerhead sharks, sea turtles, and river dolphins.

“Supporting conservation heroes all over the world, not just in our backyard, is a crucial part of the New England Aquarium’s mission,” Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill said.

MCAF fellows are dedicated to community-based conservation efforts and training future marine professionals. Nationals of low-income and middle-income countries are eligible applicants for the program.

Fellows are granted an award of $10,000 for an ocean conservation project. After they complete their first project, they can apply for more grants to fund new or ongoing work.

The deadline to apply is May 10. Visit this website to learn more about the fellowship program.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter