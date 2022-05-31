You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New England Senators Want More Federal Money for Elections

New England Senators Want More Federal Money for Elections

May 31, 2022

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – Senators in New England are getting behind a push to provide more federal resources to administer local and state elections.

Senator Angus King, Maine’s independent senator, says the Sustaining Our Democracy Act would provide $20 billion in federal money over the next 10 years to help states with election necessities, such as training poll workers and upgrading voting equipment and registration systems.

Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, chairwoman of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee with oversight over federal elections, and Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren led nine of their colleagues in introducing the act.

From The Associated Press

