New Massachusetts Partnership To Focus On Youth Sports Betting

BOSTON – A new partnership is being formed to raise awareness about the risks of sports-betting by young people.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell was joined by former governor Charlie Baker, now the president of the NCAA, and representatives of the New England and Boston pro sports teams on Friday. The founding members of the Youth Sports Betting Safety Coalition are: the Attorney General’s Office, Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, Civic Action Project, NCAA, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

The coalition will develop an education curriculum in the state and work with sports media and licensed gaming operators to further communicate the risks of gambling.

While it’s illegal for anyone under 21 to wager on sports or casino gaming in Massachusetts, Campbell’s office says the recent legalization of online sports betting has made the activity more accessible.

Campbell said it is critical to raise awareness of the public health risks associated with gambling, including drug and alcohol dependency.