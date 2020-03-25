You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Rules Coming for New England’s Recreational Cod Fishery

New Rules Coming for New England’s Recreational Cod Fishery

March 25, 2020

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal fishing regulators say new rules are coming for the recreational fishery for cod in the Gulf of Maine.

The recreational cod fishery in the Gulf of Maine is closed until Sept. 15. Cod were once abundant off New England, but the population collapsed after years of commercial overfishing.

They are also popular with sport fishermen.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says regulators are developing new recreational rules, and expect them to be in place by the early summer.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 