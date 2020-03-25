New Rules Coming for New England’s Recreational Cod Fishery

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal fishing regulators say new rules are coming for the recreational fishery for cod in the Gulf of Maine.

The recreational cod fishery in the Gulf of Maine is closed until Sept. 15. Cod were once abundant off New England, but the population collapsed after years of commercial overfishing.

They are also popular with sport fishermen.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says regulators are developing new recreational rules, and expect them to be in place by the early summer.