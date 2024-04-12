New State Program For Drivers With Autism Who Are Stopped By Police

BOURNE – Governor Maura Healey’s office is implementing a new program to protect people with autism who are subjected to traffic stops by police.

A driver with autism can present their driver’s license in a special-designed blue envelope which informs the officer about the diagnosis, as well as essential communication guidelines.

The Massachusetts State Police are partnering on the Blue Envelope, and making them available at all State Police barracks.

The Massachusetts Legislature is also considering a bill that would have local police departments participate voluntarily.

Healey says her administration is deeply committed to programs that strengthen inclusivity and support law enforcement’s ability to more-effectively meet the needs of every community member.

More information on the Blue Envelope Program is available by clicking here.