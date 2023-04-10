Cape Cod Foundation Releases Additional COVID Recovery Money

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The next wave of funding to support qualifying nonprofit organizations providing programs and services to Cape Cod populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic has been deployed by the Cape Cod Foundation in amounts over $1.2 million dollars.

The foundation received a total of over $2.6 million dollars from the Community Foundations Grant Program from 2021-2022.

Additional resources were brought on as a result of the funding to support programs that address food security and provide direct financial support for basic human needs, including childcare, housing, transportation, and healthcare.

The Strategic Emergency Response Fund was established by the Foundation in 2020 and has raised over $5 million dollars and allocated over $4.2 million to more than 70 nonprofits.

The foundation received donations from private foundations, corporate partners, and individual donors for pandemic relief in addition to the funds contributed by government programs.

“We are now accepting applications for the next cycle of our Targeted Capacity-Building Program to help strengthen nonprofit organizations serving diverse sectors of the Cape Cod Community,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation.

“These grants give nonprofits that are poised for growth funding for larger initiatives. Participants also become part of a peer learning network to promote relationships, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among organizations and to build a greater community of support,” O’Malley said.

The application deadline for this program is April 13, for more information visit their website.