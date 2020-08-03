You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape, Islands

No Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape, Islands

August 3, 2020

BOSTON-Cape Cod and the Islands had no additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Monday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County’s total for reported positive cases is now at 1,764, as the DPH included seven in their latest report. Dukes County and Nantucket County saw no additional reported cases on Monday.

The statewide seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests is down 93% since April 15, while the three day average of coronavirus fatalities have also declined in that same period by 92%.

According to the DPH, two people are currently being treated for the virus at Cape Cod Hospital. The statewide hospitalization rate sits at roughly 0.32%.

