NOAA Releases Final Management Plan For Stellwagen Marine Sanctuary

PROVINCETOWN – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries recently released its final management plan and corresponding environmental assessment for Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

The document, which replaces the previous 2010 plan, incorporates 15 Action Plans that will guide efforts to manage the sanctuary in the coming years.

The plan prioritizes increased support for the sanctuary, increased study of sanctuary resources, and coordinated support for the sanctuary’s staff and operations to ensure it remains a thriving haven for marine life.

Additionally, the plan encourages heightened outreach to user groups and tribal bodies.

The revised plan comes amid a summer season that has seen record-breaking water temperatures, and increased migration of traditionally southern fish species into northern waters.

NOAA has also recently shared its plans to create a new $15 million visitor center at Provincetown’s MacMillan Wharf, featuring interactive exhibits and educational programs promoting environmental literacy and marine conservation.

The facility will be built using funds for NOAA and the Stellwagen Sanctuary made available through the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter