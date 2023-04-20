You are here: Home / NewsCenter / National Marine Sanctuary Seeking New Advisory Council Members

National Marine Sanctuary Seeking New Advisory Council Members

April 20, 2023

Five 40-50 foot humpback whales feed in a frenzy at Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, just north of Cape Cod on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Boston Harbor Cruises/Laura Howes

SCITUATE – The NOAA Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for ten primary and eleven alternate seats on its advisory council.

The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

Applicants are sought for seats including business industry, conservation, education, marine transportation, maritime heritage, recreational fishing, whale watch, and youth.

Applicants accepted as members should expect to serve either a two-year or three-year term.

The advisory council consists of 36 primary and alternate members representing a variety of public interest groups.

The application period runs until May 1.

To receive an application or for further information visit their website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 