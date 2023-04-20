National Marine Sanctuary Seeking New Advisory Council Members

SCITUATE – The NOAA Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for ten primary and eleven alternate seats on its advisory council.

The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

Applicants are sought for seats including business industry, conservation, education, marine transportation, maritime heritage, recreational fishing, whale watch, and youth.

Applicants accepted as members should expect to serve either a two-year or three-year term.

The advisory council consists of 36 primary and alternate members representing a variety of public interest groups.

The application period runs until May 1.

To receive an application or for further information visit their website.