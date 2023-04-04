You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Holding Hearing on Roadway Improvements

Barnstable Holding Hearing on Roadway Improvements

April 4, 2023

HYANNIS – Barnstable is holding a public discussion regarding potential roadway restoration and pedestrian improvements on April 4 at 6:00 p.m at the Barnstable Adult Community Center.

The discussion will cover the inclusion of planned utility work within Centerville Village including historic Main Street, the vicinity of Mother’s Park and Craigville Beach Road.

This meeting will begin with the planned work overview before transitioning into a workshop-style format.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on anticipated post-construction restoration to the Main Street corridor.

Staff from the Barnstable Department of Public Works will be available to answer questions from the public.

The presentation portion of the meeting will also be recorded and later posted to the Barnstable Water Resources website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 