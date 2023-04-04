Barnstable Holding Hearing on Roadway Improvements

HYANNIS – Barnstable is holding a public discussion regarding potential roadway restoration and pedestrian improvements on April 4 at 6:00 p.m at the Barnstable Adult Community Center.

The discussion will cover the inclusion of planned utility work within Centerville Village including historic Main Street, the vicinity of Mother’s Park and Craigville Beach Road.

This meeting will begin with the planned work overview before transitioning into a workshop-style format.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on anticipated post-construction restoration to the Main Street corridor.

Staff from the Barnstable Department of Public Works will be available to answer questions from the public.

The presentation portion of the meeting will also be recorded and later posted to the Barnstable Water Resources website.