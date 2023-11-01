November Blood Drives Announced by Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – As Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are in urgent need of blood donations, numerous blood drives are being held across Cape Cod in November to benefit Cape Cod Healthcare.

Cape Cod and Falmouth hospitals must have at least one week’s worth of blood on hand at all times.

Since each unit collected or purchased only lasts 42 days, it is a constant challenge to maintain sufficient supply.

All the blood collected at Cape Cod Healthcare blood drives stays on Cape Cod to help local families, friends and neighbors.

Donors to CCHC blood drives in November will receive a Wendy’s Gift Card.

The CCHC blood drives scheduled in the coming weeks include November 1 at the Harwich Police Department, November 2 at Sencorp White, November 8 at the Brewster Police Department, and November 10 at Falmouth Hospital.

For a complete list of the blood drives and to make an appointment, visit their website.