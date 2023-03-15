Job Report Shows Increase in Mass. Employment

HYANNIS – The state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development has released the unemployment and job estimates for January, with preliminary job estimates indicating the state gained 19,600 new jobs in January.

The job report follows a revised gain of 3,800 jobs in December.

The state’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent for the month, a drop of one-tenth of a percentage point from December, and two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national average.

The estimates show 3,597,700 residents employed and 132,600 unemployed for a total labor force of 3,730,300.

The largest private sector gains over the month were in Education and Health services, which gained 5,000 jobs over the month, followed by Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, which gained 3,200.

The largest private sector gains over the last year have been in Professional, Scientific, and Business Services with 27,400 jobs added over the year, followed by Leisure and Hospitality with 23,300.

Unemployment figures are based on a monthly sample of households, while job estimates are gathered from a monthly sample survey of employers.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter