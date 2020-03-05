You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Officials: 250 in Coronavirus Quarantine in Massachusetts

Officials: 250 in Coronavirus Quarantine in Massachusetts

March 5, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials are launching an aggressive plan to regularly disinfect the state transit system and are calling on colleges and high schools to cancel study abroad programs amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

State officials also said Wednesday that more than 250 people remain quarantined and that all those returning from China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea will now be required to self-quarantine.

Officials stressed the stepped-up measures are precautionary and that the risk of contracting the virus in Massachusetts remains low.

The state has one confirmed case and one presumptive positive case of the virus.

