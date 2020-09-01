OpenCape Wants Governor to Release IT Bond Bill Money

BARNSTABLE – OpenCape is asking for the public to urge Governor Charlie Baker to release $1.7 million in funds allocated in the recently signed IT Bond Bill.

The money is allocated for OpenCape Fiber connectivity projects on the Cape and Islands.

The non-profit organization said that they have worked with Provincetown State Representative Sarah Peake and Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr to ensure that the key initiatives would be included in the bill.

The funding would support planned projects that include main street fiber internet initiatives in Provincetown and Chatham, extensions of the OpenCape fiber backbone in Wellfleet, Truro and Eastham, enhanced fiber extension on Falmouth’s main street and fiber expansion planning on the Vineyard and Nantucket.

The organization said that as soon as the funds are released, they can begin to move forward with the projects.