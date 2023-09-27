You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Cultural Council Seeks Proposals For Community Programming

September 27, 2023

ORLEANS – The Orleans Cultural Council is currently seeking funding proposals for community-based arts, science, and humanities programs.

Schools, organizations, and individuals creating cultural event, activities, and programs are encouraged to apply.

Projects to receive funding in the last year include free public concerts on Zoom, summer reading programs, and puppets for preschoolers.

There are 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all the cities and towns within Massachusetts.

Applications are due on October 15.

Click here to apply.

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


