ORLEANS – An Orleans resident was surprised by an uninvited guest when they discovered a non-venomous snake in their closet Friday.

Local police helped remove the black racer from the home, which had most likely come in through the front door after it was left open for the resident’s dog.

The common species is generally not a threat to humans and is native to the Cape.

The animal was contained in a cooler, then released safely back into the woods by authorities.