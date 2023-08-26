Outer Cape Health Services Names Provincetown Resident As Its New CEO

HARWICH PORT – Outer Cape Health Services (OCHS) recently announced the appointment of Dr. Damian K. L. Archer as its new Chief Executive Officer beginning on December 1, 2023.

A Provincetown resident, Dr. Archer served previous stints as Chief Clinical Officer at North Shore Community Health in Salem and Chief Health Equity Officer at OCHS before assuming his current post.

He also currently serves on the Committee on Diversity at the Massachusetts Medical Society and is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Tufts School of Medicine.

“In selecting Dr. Archer as our next CEO, we knew that a physician would bring a unique perspective to leadership, grounded in an understanding of patient care and the intricacies of the healthcare industry,” said Larry Ballantine, Board Chair of Outer Cape Health Services.

“Research shows that physician-led healthcare organizations often exhibit better clinical outcomes, improve patient satisfaction, and high quality of care,” he said. “We also knew that promoting Dr. Damian Archer to CEO will help our organization to advance health equity by setting a tone throughout our communities that strengthens our deep commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.”

Archer will eventually replace retiring CEO Patricia A. Nadle, who will collaborate with Dr. Archer during a three-month period of transition before departing.

OCHS also announced that its Chief Financial Officer Manuel “Manny” Piniero will assume an expanded role, adding COO to his title as of December 1.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter