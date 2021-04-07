Over $2 Million in COVID-19 Relief Awarded to State Businesses

HYANNIS – $2.3 million in awards is going to 51 businesses across the state for COVID-19 relief.

The grants are being given by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation under Governor Charlie Baker.

Recipients of the grants must meet certain criteria as far as their sector of demographic are concerned.

Thirteen of the businesses were minority-owned, and 21 were woman-owned.

The most recent grants bring the total amount of Baker’s direct financial support to over $650 million.

14,402 businesses have received this support across the state.

With the toll the COVID-19 Pandemic has taken on the economy, much of this money goes to helping keep businesses open by assisting with rent, payroll, or other related areas of concern.

With the COVID-19 vaccination process continuing, Baker is attempting to prepare the state for a reopening after the pandemic starts to die down.

MGCC will also be reserving funding for non-profits and other institutions that will help small businesses and citizens to recover after the pandemic.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter