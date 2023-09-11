Over $250,000 Raised At Seaside Le Mans Event

MASHPEE – More than $250,000 was raised on Saturday, September 9, at Mashpee Commons during the 22nd edition of the Seaside Le Mans event.

In the two decades since the inception of the race, over $9 million has now been collected and distributed.

More than 95 drivers got behind the wheel of Formula One-style race carts competing on a quarter mile outdoor track throughout Mashpee Commons.

For the third year in a row, the race was won by a team of drivers from the Mashpee Police and Fire Departments in a cart donated by Robert B. Our and Advantage Truck Group.

The 2023 beneficiaries include the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, Cape Cod Healthcare, Cape Cod Tech Foundation, Penikese Island School, and Sharing Kindness.

The inaugural running of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community, took place in 2001, just four days after the terrorist attacks of September 11.

DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport Companies, and founder of the Seaside Le Mans, said that first race, which took place amid the sorrow of 9/11, helped provide a rallying call for Cape Cod to stand strong in times of adversity.