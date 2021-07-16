Over $500,000 Raised During Big 3 Fishing Tournament

HARWICH PORT – The 8th Annual Big 3 Fishing Tournament successfully raised more than $500,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Tropical Storm Elsa could not prevent donors from collectively breaking prior records for the event.

Regional Director JR Mell thanked staff members for making the event possible, as the money raised will go towards creating mentoring matches with local kids and volunteers.

The Big 3 Fishing Tournament has now raised over $2.5 million for the program over the years.

For more information, visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands’ website by clicking here.