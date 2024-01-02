Falmouth Road Race Awards Over $93,000 in Grants

FALMOUTH – It was a record-breaking year across the board for the Falmouth Road Race, with top times at the race and a best-ever fundraising number, leading to over $93,000 being awarded to five local organizations and programs this winter.

Recipients included the Falmouth Public Schools, and Tommy’s Place, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that owns and operates year-round vacation homes for kids fighting cancer in Falmouth and Centerville among others.

This year’s grants bring the total donated by the Falmouth Road Race to over $5.1 million dollars.

“The School Department’s relationship with the Falmouth Road Race and the grants they have gifted to our schools plays an important role in transforming the education and extracurricular activities for our students,” said Lori Duerr, Superintendent at Falmouth Public Schools.

“Through these initiatives, we have been emphasizing the importance of physical activity, teamwork, inclusion, overall well-being, and the importance of giving back to our community. The lasting impact of these contributions extends far beyond the immediate benefits, leaving a lasting mark on the educational experience of students in the Falmouth Public Schools,” Duerr said.

Falmouth Road Race officials said they are committed to supporting and promoting local organizations with a specific focus on youth athletics and programming that promotes health and wellness.

