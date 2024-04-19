Overnight Paving Work Scheduled On Route 28

HYANNIS – Paving work begins on Monday as part of the Route 28 East Sewer Expansion Project in Hyannis.

Construction will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday evenings, weather-permitting.

The work will be done in three sections, from Phinney’s Lane to West Main Street, then from West Main to Captain Ellis Lane, and finally from Pitcher’s Way to approximately 465 Falmouth Road. Closures of the state highway may be necessary.

The work is anticipated to take three weeks.