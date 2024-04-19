You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Overnight Paving Work Scheduled On Route 28

Overnight Paving Work Scheduled On Route 28

April 19, 2024

Image from Town of Barnstable

HYANNIS – Paving work begins on Monday as part of the Route 28 East Sewer Expansion Project in Hyannis.

Construction will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday evenings, weather-permitting.

The work will be done in three sections, from Phinney’s Lane to West Main Street, then from West Main to Captain Ellis Lane, and finally from Pitcher’s Way to approximately 465 Falmouth Road. Closures of the state highway may be necessary.

The work is anticipated to take three weeks. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 