Photo Submissions Being Accepted for Harwich Annual Town Report

HARWICH – The Harwich Board of Selectmen is seeking color photograph submissions for the cover of the 2020 Annual Town Report.

The photograph should be of a clearly identifiable site or landmark in Harwich.

Only 5-by-7 inch color prints will be considered.

Submissions must be dropped off at the Selectmen’s office at Town hall by 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 20.

Photos must be clearly marked with the location of the subject matter and the name, address and telephone number of the photographer.

Photos may also be submitted by email to TA@town.harwich.ma.us.