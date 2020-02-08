You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Photo Submissions Being Accepted for Harwich Annual Town Report

Photo Submissions Being Accepted for Harwich Annual Town Report

February 8, 2020

HARWICH – The Harwich Board of Selectmen is seeking color photograph submissions for the cover of the 2020 Annual Town Report.

The photograph should be of a clearly identifiable site or landmark in Harwich.

Only 5-by-7 inch color prints will be considered.

Submissions must be dropped off at the Selectmen’s office at Town hall by 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 20.

Photos must be clearly marked with the location of the subject matter and the name, address and telephone number of the photographer.

Photos may also be submitted by email to TA@town.harwich.ma.us.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 